 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

Saturday, Nov. 28

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at USC, 7 p.m.

College men: Mississippi Valley State at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: North Dakota State at Nebraska, 10 a.m., BTN

College men: Hall of Fame Classic, South Carolina vs. Liberty, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS

College men: Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN

College men: Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

College men: Hall of Fame Tip-off: Virginia Tech vs. Villanova, 6 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Montana at Southern California, 7 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Eastern Washington at Washington State, 9 p.m., Pac-12N

FOOTBALL

College: Penn State at Michigan, 10 a.m., ABC

College: North Carolina State at Syracuse, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: Kent State at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Kentucky at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Maryland at Indiana, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Bowling Green at Ohio, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Ohio State at Illinois, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Vanderbilt at Missouri, 10 a.m., SECN

College: Pittsburgh at Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Auburn at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Northwestern at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Troy at Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Louisville at Boston College, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: San Jose State at Boise State, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m., FS1

College: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN

College: San Diego State at Colorado, 3 p.m., Pac-12N

College: Memphis at Navy, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Kansas State at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College: Utah at Washington, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Georgia at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN

College: Virginia at Florida State, 6 p.m., ACCN

College: Arizona at UCLA, 6 p.m., FOX

College: Texas Christian at Kansas, 6 p.m., FS1

GOLF

LE Tour: The Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, third round, 10:30 a.m. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN

MOTORSPORTS

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, 10:30 a.m. (taped), CBS

SKIING

FIS: Alpine World CUp, 1 p.m. (taped), NBC

SOCCER

Premier: Burnley at Manchester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Leeds United at Everton, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Premier: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion, 1 p.m., NBCSN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News