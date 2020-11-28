Local events
Saturday, Nov. 28
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at USC, 7 p.m.
College men: Mississippi Valley State at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: North Dakota State at Nebraska, 10 a.m., BTN
College men: Hall of Fame Classic, South Carolina vs. Liberty, semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
College men: Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN
College men: Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
College men: Hall of Fame Tip-off: Virginia Tech vs. Villanova, 6 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Montana at Southern California, 7 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Eastern Washington at Washington State, 9 p.m., Pac-12N
FOOTBALL
College: Penn State at Michigan, 10 a.m., ABC
College: North Carolina State at Syracuse, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Kent State at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Kentucky at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Maryland at Indiana, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Bowling Green at Ohio, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Ohio State at Illinois, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Vanderbilt at Missouri, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Pittsburgh at Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Auburn at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Northwestern at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Troy at Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Louisville at Boston College, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: San Jose State at Boise State, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m., FS1
College: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN
College: San Diego State at Colorado, 3 p.m., Pac-12N
College: Memphis at Navy, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Kansas State at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Utah at Washington, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Georgia at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: Virginia at Florida State, 6 p.m., ACCN
College: Arizona at UCLA, 6 p.m., FOX
College: Texas Christian at Kansas, 6 p.m., FS1
GOLF
LE Tour: The Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, third round, 10:30 a.m. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, 10:30 a.m. (taped), CBS
SKIING
FIS: Alpine World CUp, 1 p.m. (taped), NBC
SOCCER
Premier: Burnley at Manchester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Leeds United at Everton, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Premier: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion, 1 p.m., NBCSN
