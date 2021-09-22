 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Shepherd Invitational, 10 a.m.

On TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Iowa

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Auburn

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Washington

MLB BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit (1 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

7:30 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Oakland

8 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at HFX Wanderers FC, Quarterfinal

6 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Alianza FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: León vs. Seattle, Final, Las Vegas

FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

On Radio and Internet

COLLEGE

Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com/kghl-sports

