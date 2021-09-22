Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Shepherd Invitational, 10 a.m.
On TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Auburn
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah at Washington
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit (1 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Boston
7:30 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Oakland
8 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at HFX Wanderers FC, Quarterfinal
6 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Alianza FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: León vs. Seattle, Final, Las Vegas
FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
On Radio and Internet
COLLEGE
Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com/kghl-sports