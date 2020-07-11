Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Glendive Blue Devils at Laurel Dodgers (2), 1 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Equestrian Horse and Pony Show, MetraPark

Shooting: 5-stand, sporting clays, skeet, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, 9 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, 6:55 a.m., ESPN

IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, noon, NBC

IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis., 12:15 p.m., NBCSN

ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., 12:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., FS1

IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis., 3 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., 4 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

TBT: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, noon, ESPN

TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 2 p.m., ESPN

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., 6 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, 11 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, 1 p.m., CBS

American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., 1 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

Super Rugby: Dunedin at Wellington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER 

Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton, 1 p.m., NBCSN

MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., FOX

MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, 8 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS

 

