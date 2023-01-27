Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys: Laurel at Lewistown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys: High school girls: Laurel at Lewistown, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys: Lockwood Invitational, 4 p.m.
High school: Malta Mixer
SWIMMING
High school: Butte Invitational, Butte YMCA
On TV
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson
ESPNU — Iona at Siena
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Arkansas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
5 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m.
E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland
3 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Men's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.
6 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Women's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota
8 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana
TENNIS
NOON
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
X GAMES
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.
On Radio and TV
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Billings Central vs. Hardin, 7:30 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school girls: Billings Central vs. Hardin, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com