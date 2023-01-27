 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark 

High school boys: Laurel at Lewistown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys: High school girls: Laurel at Lewistown, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys: Lockwood Invitational, 4 p.m.

High school: Malta Mixer

SWIMMING

High school: Butte Invitational, Butte YMCA

On TV  

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson

ESPNU — Iona at Siena

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Arkansas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

5 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.

E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland

3 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Men's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

6 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Minnesota

8 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana

TENNIS

NOON

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

X GAMES

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.

On Radio and TV

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Billings Central vs. Hardin, 7:30 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school girls: Billings Central vs. Hardin, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

