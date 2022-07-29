 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park

Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade

GOLF

Amateur: Montana State Men's Championships, Riverside, Bozeman

RODEO

NRA: Hell's A-Roarin' Guts & Glory Rodeo, Jardine

PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena

PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, Plentywood

PRCA: Kootenai River Stampede, Libby

MOTORSPORTS

People are also reading…

Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, 1 p.m.; Great American Championship Motorcycle Trophy Hill Climb, 8 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

On TV  

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

4 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News