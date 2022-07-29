Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park
Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade
GOLF
Amateur: Montana State Men's Championships, Riverside, Bozeman
RODEO
NRA: Hell's A-Roarin' Guts & Glory Rodeo, Jardine
PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena
PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, Plentywood
PRCA: Kootenai River Stampede, Libby
MOTORSPORTS
People are also reading…
Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, 1 p.m.; Great American Championship Motorcycle Trophy Hill Climb, 8 a.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
4 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
6 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Chicago
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com