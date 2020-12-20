 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College women: Wyoming at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m. 

HOCKEY

High school: Billings Bulls at Butte, 10 a.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Creighton at Connecticut, 10 a.m., FS1

College women: Virginia at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ACCN

College women: Jackson State at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SECN

College men: Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPN2

College men: Marquette at Xavier, noon, FS1

College men: Oral Roberts at Arkansas, noon, SECN

College women: Syracuse at Boston College, noon, ACCN

College women: Purdue at Penn State, noon, BTN

College women: Arizona at Utah, noon, Pac-12N

College men: Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Nebraska at Indiana, 2 p.m., BTN

College women: Arizona State at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: Central Arkansas at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SECN

College men: Providence at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Delaware State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

College men: Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Michigan State at Northwestern, 5 p.m., BTN

College men: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Colorado at Washington, 8 p.m., Pac-12N

FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff Selection Show, 10 a.m., ESPN

NFL: San Francisco at Dallas, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Seattle at Washington, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Kansas City at New Orleans, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

LPGA: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC

PGA: The PNC Championship, final round, noon, GOLF

PGA: The PNC Championship, final round, 1 p.m., NBC

MOTORSPORTS

World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, 5 p.m. (taped), CBSSN

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1,000 UTV, 6 p.m. (taped), CBSSN

SKIING

FIS: Alpine skiing World Cup, 7:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Leeds United at Manchester United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Aston Villa at West Bromwich, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN

TRACK & FIELD

USATF: The Marathon Project, 6 p.m., NBCSN

