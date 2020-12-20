Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Wyoming at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.
HOCKEY
High school: Billings Bulls at Butte, 10 a.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: Creighton at Connecticut, 10 a.m., FS1
College women: Virginia at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ACCN
College women: Jackson State at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SECN
College men: Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPN2
College men: Marquette at Xavier, noon, FS1
College men: Oral Roberts at Arkansas, noon, SECN
College women: Syracuse at Boston College, noon, ACCN
College women: Purdue at Penn State, noon, BTN
College women: Arizona at Utah, noon, Pac-12N
College men: Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Nebraska at Indiana, 2 p.m., BTN
College women: Arizona State at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12N
College women: Central Arkansas at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SECN
College men: Providence at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Delaware State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
College men: Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Michigan State at Northwestern, 5 p.m., BTN
College men: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Colorado at Washington, 8 p.m., Pac-12N
FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff Selection Show, 10 a.m., ESPN
NFL: San Francisco at Dallas, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Seattle at Washington, 11 a.m., FOX
NFL: Kansas City at New Orleans, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
LPGA: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
PGA: The PNC Championship, final round, noon, GOLF
PGA: The PNC Championship, final round, 1 p.m., NBC
MOTORSPORTS
World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, 5 p.m. (taped), CBSSN
Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1,000 UTV, 6 p.m. (taped), CBSSN
SKIING
FIS: Alpine skiing World Cup, 7:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Leeds United at Manchester United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Aston Villa at West Bromwich, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK & FIELD
USATF: The Marathon Project, 6 p.m., NBCSN
