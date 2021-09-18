 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Mountain West, 9:30 a.m. University of Montana Golf Course (Missoula)

FOOTBALL

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

College: San Diego at Montana State, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Big Sky Flat Track Under The Lights, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain at Providence, 1 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain at Providence, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, noon

High school girls: Billings Central at Livingston, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Montana Western, 9 a.m., at Havre

College: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Providence, 3 p.m., at Havre

High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 5 p.m.

High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

9 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped)

BOXING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Miami

ACCN — Albany at Syracuse

BTN — N. Illinois at Michigan

CBSSN — UConn at Army

ESPN — Cincinnati at Indiana

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

ESPNU — Boston College at Temple

FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma

FS1 — Virginia Tech at West Virginia

NBCSN — Hampton vs. Howard, Washington

SECN — New Mexico at Texas A&M

11 a.m. 

PAC-12N — Minnesota at Colorado

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

SWX — San Diego at Montana State

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Kent St. at Iowa

CBS — Alabama at Florida

CBSSN — SMU at Louisiana Tech

ESPN — Florida St. at Wake Forest

FOX — Southern California at Washington St.

FS1 — Tulsa at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis

ESPNU — Colorado St. at Toledo

SECN — Georgia Southern at Arkansas

2:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arkansas St. at Washington

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at San Diego St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia

SWX — MSU-Northern at Montana Western (tape-delayed)  

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Penn St.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

FS2 — Utah St. at Air Force

PAC-12N — Stony Brook at Oregon

SECN — Central Michigan at LSU

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi

ESPNU — Stanford at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Boise St.

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Iowa St. at UNLV

8:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Hawaii

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston

2 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington

5 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

5:10 p.m. 

ROOT — Seattle at Kansas City

8 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

On Radio and Internet

 FOOTBALL

College: San Diego at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

