Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon
SECN — High Point at Kentucky
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla.
10 a.m.
CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)
ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22)
ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)
SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami
ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)
ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22)
ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)
SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races