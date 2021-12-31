 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon

SECN — High Point at Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla.

10 a.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center)

ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22)

ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast)

SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami

ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center)

ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22)

ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast)

SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage

