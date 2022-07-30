Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado (2), 1:05 p.m.
Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park
Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade
GOLF
Amateur: Montana State Men's Championships, Riverside, Bozeman
RODEO
PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena
PRCA: Kootenai River Stampede, Libby
PRCA: Dawson County Fair & Rodeo, Glendive
MOTORSPORTS
Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, 1 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
Big Sky Speedway: Sport Compact, Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Sprints, 7 p.m.
On TV
AMATEUR BASEBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
10:30 a.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington
7 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at LA Angels
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Washington
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m. (2), KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com