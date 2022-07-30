 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado (2), 1:05 p.m.

Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park

Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade

GOLF

Amateur: Montana State Men's Championships, Riverside, Bozeman

RODEO

PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena

PRCA: Kootenai River Stampede, Libby

PRCA: Dawson County Fair & Rodeo, Glendive

 MOTORSPORTS

Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, 1 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club 

People are also reading…

Big Sky Speedway: Sport Compact, Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Sprints, 7 p.m.

On TV  

AMATEUR BASEBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

10:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay

2 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington

7 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at LA Angels

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Washington

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m. (2), KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News