Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Eastern A, at Glasgow

BULL RIDING

PBR: Touring Pro division, Big Sky PBR, Big Sky Town Center, 7 p.m. 

RODEO

PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club, Plentywood

PRCA: Rosebud Treasure County Fair, Forsyth

On TV

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship: First Round

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Texas at Detroit

5 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston or Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

8 p.m.

ROOT — Oakland at Seattle

OLYMPICS

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Rowing: single, pair, double heats

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle FC at Austin FC

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Quarterfinals

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

