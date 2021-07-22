Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Eastern A, at Glasgow
BULL RIDING
PBR: Touring Pro division, Big Sky PBR, Big Sky Town Center, 7 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club, Plentywood
PRCA: Rosebud Treasure County Fair, Forsyth
On TV
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship: First Round
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Texas at Detroit
5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston or Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
8 p.m.
ROOT — Oakland at Seattle
OLYMPICS
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Rowing: single, pair, double heats
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle FC at Austin FC
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Quarterfinals
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com