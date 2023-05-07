Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Rapid City, S.D., at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 10 a.m.
Legion: Missoula at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 3 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
48th Scrambles, Billings Motorcycle Club, 9 a.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid
People are also reading…
Noon
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOWLING
10 a.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Boston
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Championship, New York
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship
10 a.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Denver at UConn, Championship
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.
BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
Noon
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 a.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco
5 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
1:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
6 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
SAILING
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Day 2, San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Doha, Qatar (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham