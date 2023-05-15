Local Events
TENNIS
High school: Girls Southeast B-C, Billings
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City
