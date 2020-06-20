Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Helena Senators at Billings Scarlets (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field
MOTORSPORTS
Drag racing, 8 a.m. gates open, 11 a.m. time trials, 3 p.m. eliminations, Yellowstone Drag Strip
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast, 9 p.m., FS1
BOXING
Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez, welterweights, 9 p.m., ESPN
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, 7 a.m., NBC
America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1
America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
The Belmont Stakes, 152nd running, 12:45 p.m., post time 3:42 p.m., NBC
America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2
Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: prelims, 3 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, noon, FS1
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Unhinged 300, 3:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, 7:20 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, 7:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: Arsenal at Brighton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Wolverhampton at West Ham, 10:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, round robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!