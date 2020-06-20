Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Helena Senators at Billings Scarlets (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field

MOTORSPORTS

Drag racing, 8 a.m. gates open, 11 a.m. time trials, 3 p.m. eliminations, Yellowstone Drag Strip 

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast, 9 p.m., FS1

BOXING

Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez, welterweights, 9 p.m., ESPN

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, 7 a.m., NBC

America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1

America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

The Belmont Stakes, 152nd running, 12:45 p.m., post time 3:42 p.m., NBC

America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2

Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: prelims, 3 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN

MOTORSPORTS

ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, noon, FS1

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Unhinged 300, 3:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, 7:20 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, 7:20 a.m., FS2

Premier: Arsenal at Brighton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Wolverhampton at West Ham, 10:30 a.m., NBC

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, round robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS

