 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

No local events scheduled.

On TV

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at UCF

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

People are also reading…

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Auburn at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ROOT — Detroit at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC

TENNIS

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News