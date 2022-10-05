Local Events
No local events scheduled.
On TV
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at UCF
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana
SECN — Auburn at LSU
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ROOT — Detroit at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC
TENNIS
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com