 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at North Dakota, noon

College women: North Dakota at Montana, 2 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

People are also reading…

8:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Furman vs. South Carolina, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Tulsa, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

10 a.m.

ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina

CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Georgetown, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica

10:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Davidson, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: UMass vs. Charlotte, Championship, Conway, S.C.

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica

1 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, Championship, Las Vegas

FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Oklahoma St., Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

3 p.m.

FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Baylor vs. UCLA, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Penn St. vs. Colorado St., Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Santa Clara vs. UCF, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. Boise St., Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio at Michigan

ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

FS1 — NC State at UConn

Noon

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Stanford

2 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)

FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — NY Jets at New England

2:05 p.m.

FOX — Las Vegas at Denver

2:25 p.m.

CBS — Dallas at Minnesota

6:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final 

On Radio and Internet 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at North Dakota, noon, KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News