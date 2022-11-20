Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at North Dakota, noon
College women: North Dakota at Montana, 2 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Furman vs. South Carolina, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Tulsa, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
10 a.m.
ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Georgetown, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica
10:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Davidson, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: UMass vs. Charlotte, Championship, Conway, S.C.
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica
1 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, Championship, Las Vegas
FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Oklahoma St., Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
3 p.m.
FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Baylor vs. UCLA, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Penn St. vs. Colorado St., Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Santa Clara vs. UCF, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. Boise St., Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio at Michigan
ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
FS1 — NC State at UConn
Noon
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.
ABC — South Carolina at Stanford
2 p.m.
ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)
FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — NY Jets at New England
2:05 p.m.
FOX — Las Vegas at Denver
2:25 p.m.
CBS — Dallas at Minnesota
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at North Dakota, noon, KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com