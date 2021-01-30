 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV



Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Carroll at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

College men: Wyoming at San Diego State, 8 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Montana, noon

College women: San Diego State at Wyoming, 1 p.m.

College women: Lewis-Clark State at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview 4 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Miles City, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 7:30 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Billings Central at Havre, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Miles City at Laurel, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 6 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

HOCKEY

High school: Helena at Billings Bulls, 8 a.m., Centennial Ice Arena

High school: Billings Bulls at Glasgow, 8 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 9 a.m.

High school: Laurel vs. Lockwood and East Helena at East Helena, 10 a.m.

High school: Billings Central vs. Lewistown at Sidney, 11 a.m.

High school: Lockwood vs. Havre at East Helena, Noon

SWIMMING

High school: Billings Senior at Hardin, noon

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State

11 a.m.

CBS — Providence at Georgetown

NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth

Noon

ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

1 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State

ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Pacific at Brigham Young

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

ESPN — Gonzaga at Pepperdine

6:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

SWX — Montana State at Montana

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton

8 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Winnipeg

BULL RIDING

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

On radio and Internet

 BASKETBALL

High school boys: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school boys: Absarokee at Park City, 2 p.m., (KMXE) 99.3 FM or fm99mtn.com Stream 1

High school girls: Absarokee at Park City, 6 p.m., (KMXE) 99.3 FM or fm99mtn.com Stream 1

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags







