Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Carroll at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
College men: Wyoming at San Diego State, 8 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Montana, noon
College women: San Diego State at Wyoming, 1 p.m.
College women: Lewis-Clark State at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview 4 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Miles City, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 7:30 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Billings Central at Havre, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Miles City at Laurel, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Hardin vs. Lodge Grass, 6 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
HOCKEY
High school: Helena at Billings Bulls, 8 a.m., Centennial Ice Arena
High school: Billings Bulls at Glasgow, 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 9 a.m.
High school: Laurel vs. Lockwood and East Helena at East Helena, 10 a.m.
High school: Billings Central vs. Lewistown at Sidney, 11 a.m.
High school: Lockwood vs. Havre at East Helena, Noon
SWIMMING
High school: Billings Senior at Hardin, noon
On TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
9 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
4 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke
ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State
11 a.m.
CBS — Providence at Georgetown
NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth
Noon
ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest
CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State
ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri
12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado
1 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State
ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Pacific at Brigham Young
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul
ESPN — Gonzaga at Pepperdine
6:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
SWX — Montana State at Montana
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
8 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Winnipeg
BULL RIDING
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school boys: Absarokee at Park City, 2 p.m., (KMXE) 99.3 FM or fm99mtn.com Stream 1
High school girls: Absarokee at Park City, 6 p.m., (KMXE) 99.3 FM or fm99mtn.com Stream 1
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com