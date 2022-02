Local events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school: Northern B, Glasgow High School

SKI RACING

College: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA Western Region Championships, men's giant slalom, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Red Lodge Mountain

On TV

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Quinnipiac at NC State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ohio

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Richmond

ESPNEWS — Harvard at Princeton

ESPNU — Manhattan at Marist

FS1 — Northwestern at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas St. at Troy

FS1 — Iowa at Nebraska

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

4 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at North Dakota

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 275: Gregard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford (Middleweights), Dublin

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at New York

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Southampton

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Semifinals; Santiago-ATP, Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Eastern A, loser-out Lewistown vs. Lockwood, 1:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

High school boys: Eastern A, semifinal, Glendive vs. Billings Central, 3:30 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school girls: Eastern A, semifinal, Miles City vs. Billings Central, 6:30 p.m.,, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

