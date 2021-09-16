Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
GOLF
High school: Bozeman Invitational, first round, 11 a.m., Valley View Golf Club
High school: Billings Central Invitational, 10 a.m., Yegen
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Livingston at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Livingston at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State at Washington, 11 a.m., Washington Invitational
College: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Lockwood, 8 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
6 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
6:20 p.m.
NFLN — NY Giants at Washington
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland
TENNIS
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and espn910.com)