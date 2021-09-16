 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

GOLF

High school: Bozeman Invitational, first round, 11 a.m., Valley View Golf Club

High school: Billings Central Invitational, 10 a.m., Yegen

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Livingston at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 3 p.m. 

High school girls: Livingston at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State at Washington, 11 a.m., Washington Invitational

College: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Lockwood, 8 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

6 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta 

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

6:20 p.m.

NFLN — NY Giants at Washington

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland

TENNIS

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and espn910.com)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News