Local Events
FOOTBALL
College: Idaho at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.
High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 5 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: Haunted Hill Climb, 9 a.m.
RODEO
NILE Ranch Rodeo, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billings at Seattle Pacific, 4 p.m.
College men: Bushnell University at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
College women: Western Washington at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon
College women: Bushnell University at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys: Class A first-round playoffs, Billings Central at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.
High school girls: Class A first-round playoffs, Laurel at Whitefish, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Alaska Anchorage, 7 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Grand View Tournament, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Mayville State, 11 a.m.; vs. Grand View 5 p.m.
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 2 p.m.
High school: Butte Blocktoberfest
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOXING
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. (Lightweights), Melbourne
BULL RIDING
11:30 a.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Game of the Week, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Iowa St. at Texas
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CBSSN — Colgate at Army
ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Penn St. at Michigan
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center)
Noon
PAC-12N — California at Colorado
1 p.m.
College: Idaho at Montana, KTVQ
College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, Montana CW
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Arkansas at BYU
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — LSU at Florida
NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida St.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
FOX — Southern California at Utah
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
8:45 p.m.
FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4
2 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3
5:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur
5 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal - Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group D, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
12:30 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals
Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 5 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Huntley Project at Baker, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Columbus at Shepherd, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com