Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

FOOTBALL

College: Idaho at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 5 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Haunted Hill Climb, 9 a.m.

RODEO

NILE Ranch Rodeo, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Seattle Pacific, 4 p.m. 

College men: Bushnell University at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m. 

College women: Western Washington at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon

College women: Bushnell University at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 4:30 p.m. 

High school boys: Class A first-round playoffs, Billings Central at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m. 

High school girls: Class A first-round playoffs, Laurel at Whitefish, 11 a.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Alaska Anchorage, 7 p.m. 

College: Rocky Mountain College at Grand View Tournament, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Mayville State, 11 a.m.; vs. Grand View 5 p.m. 

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 2 p.m.

High school: Butte Blocktoberfest

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. (Lightweights), Melbourne

BULL RIDING

11:30 a.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Game of the Week, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Iowa St. at Texas

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

CBSSN — Colgate at Army

ESPN — Auburn at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

FOX — Penn St. at Michigan

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center)

Noon

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

1 p.m.

College: Idaho at Montana, KTVQ

College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, Montana CW

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at TCU

ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

CBSSN — Ohio at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Arkansas at BYU

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — LSU at Florida

NFLN — Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida St.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNU — Memphis at East Carolina

NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Stanford at Notre Dame

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

FOX — Southern California at Utah

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV

8:45 p.m.

FS2 — San Jose St. at Fresno St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4

2 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3

5:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

5 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal - Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group D, Fatorda, India

TENNIS

12:30 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals

Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 5 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Huntley Project at Baker, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Columbus at Shepherd, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com

