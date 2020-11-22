 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

Sunday, Nov. 22

HOCKEY

High school: Billings Bulls at Rapid City, S.D, tournament

On TV

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, 1 p.m., CBS

FIGURE SKATING

The Rostelecom Cup, 2 p.m. (taped), NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL: Atlanta at New Orleans, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Miami at Denver, 2:05 p.m., CBS

NFL: Green Bay at Indianapolis, 2:25 p.m., FOX

NFL: Kansas City at Las Vegas, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA: The RSM Classic, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Pelican Women's Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races: 9:30 a.m., FS1

MOTORSPORTS

NIM MotoGP: The Grande Premio de Portugal, 12:30 p.m., NBC

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, 6 p.m. (taped), CBSSN

RUGBY

Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster, 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

SOCCER

College men: ACC Tournament, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, 10 a.m., championship, ESPNU

Premier: Arsenal at Leeds United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, noon, ESPN

Premier: Leicester City at Liverpool, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN

MLS: Western Conference playoffs, San Jose at Sporting KC, first round, 2 p.m., FS1

MLS: Western Conference playoffs, Colorado at Minnesota United, first round, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

MLS: Western Conference playoffs, FC Dallas at Portland, first round, 8 p.m., ESPN

Liga MX: Playoff, Puebla at Monterrey, reclassification match, 8 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

ISL: Final, 10 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles final, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, 11 a.m., ESPN2

