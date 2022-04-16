Local events
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Southwest Kansas Storm at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7:05 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
5 p.m.
SHO — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Miami Spring Game: From Miami Gardens, Fla.
BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game: From Blacksburg, Va.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)
ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
6 p.m.
ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — South Carolina at LSU
Noon
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets
2 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado (6 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ROOT — Houston at Seattle
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
11:10 a.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1
4 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 a.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston
1 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa
7 p.m.
ALTITUDE — Carolina at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.
USFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
Indoor: SW Kansas Storm at Billings Outlaws, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com