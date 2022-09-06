 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

GOLF

High school: Laurel vs. Livingston (match play), at Big Timber

SOCCER

College women: Minot State at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 1 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 7 p.m.

On TV

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

SWX — Kalispell Glacier at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m. 

MLB BASEBALL

People are also reading…

5 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (7:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4

8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Montana State’s Ravi Alston talks Bobcat debut, ‘AIRROCK’ and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News