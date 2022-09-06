Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
GOLF
High school: Laurel vs. Livingston (match play), at Big Timber
SOCCER
College women: Minot State at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 7 p.m.
On TV
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
SWX — Kalispell Glacier at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
People are also reading…
5 p.m.
TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (7:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4
8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com