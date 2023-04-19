Local Events
GOLF
College men and women: Frontier Conference Championships, Day 3, Henderson, Nev.
On TV
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California
4 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at Florida
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
5 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
GOLF
9 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (10:30 a.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 2
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 2
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 2
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
8 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Suriname vs Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Brievengat, Curaçao
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Kansas City at Houston, Group C
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: OL Reign at Angel City, Group B