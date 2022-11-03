 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billngs at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.

College women: GNAC Championships, at Nampa, Idaho

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Eastern AA at Great Falls CMR

High school: Eastern A at Sidney

High school: Southern B at Manhattan

High school: Northern B at Choteau

High school: Southern C at Lewistown

High school: Western C at Manhattan Christian

High school: Eastern C at Culbertson

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at Rice

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

9 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jenks (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Houston

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview matches at Eastern AA, ycnsports.com

High school: Lockwood matches at Eastern A, KHGL (790 AM and 94.7 FM), and mighty790.com

High school: Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Southern B, ycnsports.com

