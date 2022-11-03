Local Events
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billngs at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
College women: GNAC Championships, at Nampa, Idaho
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Eastern AA at Great Falls CMR
High school: Eastern A at Sidney
High school: Southern B at Manhattan
High school: Northern B at Choteau
High school: Southern C at Lewistown
High school: Western C at Manhattan Christian
High school: Eastern C at Culbertson
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UTEP at Rice
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jenks (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Houston
On Radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview matches at Eastern AA, ycnsports.com
High school: Lockwood matches at Eastern A, KHGL (790 AM and 94.7 FM), and mighty790.com
High school: Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Southern B, ycnsports.com