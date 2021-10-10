 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

AUTO RACING

Noon

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3

6 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London

11 a.m.

CBS — Miami at Tampa Bay

FOX — Denver at Pittsburgh

2:25 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Dallas

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1

 

 

