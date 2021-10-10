Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
Noon
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3
6 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m.
NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London
11 a.m.
CBS — Miami at Tampa Bay
FOX — Denver at Pittsburgh
2:25 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Dallas
6:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1