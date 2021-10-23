 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: MHSA State Cross Country Championships, University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Carroll at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

College: Idaho State at Montana State, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

College: Montana at Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 1 p.m.

College women: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Class AA quarterfinals, Helena Capital at Billings West, 1 p.m. Amend Park

High school girls: Class A semifinals, Whitefish at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Class A semifinals, Bigfork at Laurel, 1:30 p.m., Laurel Sports Complex

High school girls: Class AA quarterfinals, Helena Capital at Billings West, 3 p.m, Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State at Southern Utah, 12 p.m.

College: Alaska at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

College: Montana at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 2 p.m.

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 2 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Miles City, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Illinois at Penn St.

ACCN — UMass at Florida St.

CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army

ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy

ESPNU — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan

FOX — Northwestern at Michigan

FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

1 p.m.

SWX — Idaho State at Montana State

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at UCLA

CBS — LSU at Mississippi

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo

ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — BYU at Washington St.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

5 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force

ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

FS2 — Nevada at Fresno St.

5:30 p.m.

SWX — Montana at Idaho

ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

ESPN2 — NC State at Miami

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Indiana

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Washington

5 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Tampa Bay

NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL 

College: Idaho State at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

College: Montana at Idaho, 5:30 p.m., KBLG (105.5 FM and 910 AM) and espn910.com

