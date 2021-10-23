Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: MHSA State Cross Country Championships, University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Carroll at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
College: Idaho State at Montana State, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium
College: Montana at Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 1 p.m.
College women: Multnomah at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Class AA quarterfinals, Helena Capital at Billings West, 1 p.m. Amend Park
High school girls: Class A semifinals, Whitefish at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Class A semifinals, Bigfork at Laurel, 1:30 p.m., Laurel Sports Complex
High school girls: Class AA quarterfinals, Helena Capital at Billings West, 3 p.m, Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State at Southern Utah, 12 p.m.
College: Alaska at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.
College: Montana at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 2 p.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 2 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Miles City, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Illinois at Penn St.
ACCN — UMass at Florida St.
CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army
ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy
ESPNU — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan
FOX — Northwestern at Michigan
FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas
1 p.m.
SWX — Idaho State at Montana State
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at UCLA
CBS — LSU at Mississippi
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo
ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
FS1 — BYU at Washington St.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force
ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama
FS2 — Nevada at Fresno St.
5:30 p.m.
SWX — Montana at Idaho
ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia
ESPN2 — NC State at Miami
ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Indiana
8 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Washington
5 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at Tampa Bay
NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Idaho State at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
College: Montana at Idaho, 5:30 p.m., KBLG (105.5 FM and 910 AM) and espn910.com