Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
State AA Tournament, at Dehler Park
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong, 1:30 a.m., FS2
AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide, 4 a.m., ESPN2
AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 6 a.m., FS2
FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 6, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 11 a.m., FS2
BASEBALL
MLB: Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB: NY Mets at Washington OR Boston at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Houston at Arizona OR LA Angels at Seattle, 7 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:05 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 2 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 10 a.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 12:30 p.m., NHLN
NHL Eastern Conference Round Robin: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 2 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4:30 p.m., NHLN
NHL Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2
SOCCER
MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1
UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!