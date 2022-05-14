 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

College: GNAC Championships, at Monmouth, Ore.

Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman, 1 p.m., (2)

Legion: Laurel vs. Great Falls Chargers, at Three Forks, 1 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula, 3 p.m., (2)

Legion: Laurel vs. Gallatin Valley, at Three Forks, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Senior, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West (2), 10 a.m. and noon, Will James

High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at LaVerne Combo, Butte

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central at Miles City Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men: GNAC Outdoor Championships, at Ellensburg, Wash.

High school: Livingston Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school: 1B, at Great Falls Memorial Stadium

High school: 2B, at Glasgow

High school: 3C, at Glasgow

High school: 12C, at Bozeman Gallatin

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Texas

ROOT — Seattle at NY Mets

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (6 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7

5 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas

