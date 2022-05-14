Local Events
BASEBALL
College: GNAC Championships, at Monmouth, Ore.
Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman, 1 p.m., (2)
Legion: Laurel vs. Great Falls Chargers, at Three Forks, 1 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula, 3 p.m., (2)
Legion: Laurel vs. Gallatin Valley, at Three Forks, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Senior, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West (2), 10 a.m. and noon, Will James
High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at LaVerne Combo, Butte
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central at Miles City Invitational, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men: GNAC Outdoor Championships, at Ellensburg, Wash.
High school: Livingston Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school: 1B, at Great Falls Memorial Stadium
High school: 2B, at Glasgow
High school: 3C, at Glasgow
High school: 12C, at Bozeman Gallatin
On TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Texas
ROOT — Seattle at NY Mets
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (6 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7
5 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas