Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Class A Regional Tournament, Price, Utah
Legion: AA Regional Tournament, Gillette, Wyo.
RODEO
NRA: Superior Lions Club Rodeo, Superior
NRA: Broadwater Rodeo & Fair, Townsend
PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls
PRCA: Richland County Fair & Rodeo, Sidney
On TV
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (7:40 p.m.)
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta
6 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Chicago
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com