Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Class A Regional Tournament, Price, Utah

Legion: AA Regional Tournament, Gillette, Wyo.

RODEO

NRA: Superior Lions Club Rodeo, Superior

NRA: Broadwater Rodeo & Fair, Townsend

PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls

PRCA: Richland County Fair & Rodeo, Sidney

On TV  

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (7:40 p.m.)

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Red Deer, Canada

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

