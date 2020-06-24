Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Royals at Missoula (2), noon

On TV

SOCCER

Russian Cup: FC Ural Yekaterinburg at FC Shinnik Yarslavlfc, 8 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, 1:25 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 6 a.m. TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open: Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS

