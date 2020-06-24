Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Royals at Missoula (2), noon
On TV
SOCCER
Russian Cup: FC Ural Yekaterinburg at FC Shinnik Yarslavlfc, 8 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, 1:25 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 6 a.m. TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open: Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS
