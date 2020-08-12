Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast, 3 a.m., FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 6 a.m., FS2
Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 11 a.m., FS2
BASEBALL
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado, 11 a.m., MLBN
MLB: Arizona at Colorado, 1 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Oakland at LA Angels, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., FS1
MLB: San Francisco at Houston OR Baltimore at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., MLBN
MLB: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas (joined in progress), 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., CBSSN
NBA Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:05 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 1, Clermont-Ferrand to Saint-Christo-en-Jarez, 135 miles (taped), midnight (Thursday), NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., noon, GOLF
U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 5 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2
RUGBY
NRL: Melbourne at Sydney, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS
Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS
