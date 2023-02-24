Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school boys and girls: Eastern A, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Northern B at Glasgow
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Colorado State Pueblo, 2 p.m.
SKI RACING
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA WR Championships, Day 2, Bogus Basin, Idaho
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Andre Dawson Classic: Florida A&M vs. Southern U., New Orleans
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Rice at Stanford
6 p.m.
MLBN — Andre Dawson Classic: Jackson St. vs. New Orleans, New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Richmond at VCU
ESPNU — Siena at Rider
FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette
FS1 — Wyoming at Colorado St.
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV
9 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Auburn
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Five Meet ‥1: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Penn St., Lincoln, Neb.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Denver at W. Michigan
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Archers vs. Atlas, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Milwaukee
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Phoenix
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Fulham
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Panama, Semifinal, Guatemala City
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Semifinal, Guatemala City
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys and girls: Eastern A, all Billings Central boys and girls games, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com