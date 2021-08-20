Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., Dehler Park
GOLF
High school: Livingston Invitational, 10 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
PRCA: Fallon County Fair, Baker
PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair, Kalispell
NRA/NWRA: Deer Lodge
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Northwest University, 11 a.m., at La Grande, Ore.
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Grand View University, 5 p.m., at La Grande, Ore.
On TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
6 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Houston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona
NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Boise at Missoula
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com