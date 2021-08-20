 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., Dehler Park

GOLF

High school: Livingston Invitational, 10 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.

PRCA: Fallon County Fair, Baker

PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair, Kalispell

NRA/NWRA: Deer Lodge

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Northwest University, 11 a.m., at La Grande, Ore.

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Grand View University, 5 p.m., at La Grande, Ore.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

6 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Houston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona

NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. 

SWX — Boise at Missoula

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

