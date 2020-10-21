 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 6 p.m. 

On TV

BASEBALL

World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 6 p.m., FOX

SOCCER

College men: CONCACAF League: CA Independence vs. Antigua GFC, preliminary round, 6 p.m., FS2

UEFA Champions League: TBA, group stage, 7 p.m. (taped), CBSSN

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Mississippi State at Louisiana State, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN

