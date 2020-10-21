Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 6 p.m., FOX
SOCCER
College men: CONCACAF League: CA Independence vs. Antigua GFC, preliminary round, 6 p.m., FS2
UEFA Champions League: TBA, group stage, 7 p.m. (taped), CBSSN
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Mississippi State at Louisiana State, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN
