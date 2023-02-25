Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Portland State at Montana State, 4 p.m.
College men: Sacramento State at Montana, 7 p.m.
College men: Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings, 5:15 p.m.
College women: Montana at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Portland State, 3 p.m.
College women: Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys and girls: Eastern A, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Northern B at Glasgow
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings vs. West Texas A&M, noon, in Pueblo, Colo.
People are also reading…
College: MSU Billings at Colorado State Pueblo, 3:30 p.m.
SKI RACING
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA WR Championships, Day 3, Bogus Basin, Idaho
On TV
AHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Laval at Toronto
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce (Super-Lightweights), Minneapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBS — UConn at St. John's
CBSSN — Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston
ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa
ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
FOX — Creighton at Villanova
11 a.m.
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
Noon
CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona
CBSSN — Furman at Samford
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
12:30 p.m.
USA — Rhode Island at Fordham
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
CBSSN — Colgate at Navy
ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami
3 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
4 p.m.
CBSSN - Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis
ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPNU — George Mason at Dayton
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
5:15 p.m.
SWX — Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings
5:30 p.m.
FOX — Indiana at Purdue
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
6 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina
ESPNU — Southern California at Utah
6:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi
8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico
ESPN — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii
ESPNU — San Francisco at BYU
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
FOX — UConn at DePaul
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
2 p.m.
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
7:30 p.m.
SWX — Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings
FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
BTN — Big Five Meet 2: Michigan St., Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio St., Rutgers, Lincoln, Neb.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota
6 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
GOLF
11 a.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
GYMNASTICS
11 a.m.
NBC — USGA: The Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 291: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Dublin
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, Venice, Fla.
2 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)
6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
10:55 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Washington
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
5 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Montreal
RUGBY (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Italy, Rome (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Six Nations: England at Wales, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Los Angeles
7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Houston at NOLA
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United
10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: NY City FC at Nashville SC
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals
XFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FX — D.C. at Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: Eastern A, all Billings Central boys and girls games, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
College men: Portland State at Montana State, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com