Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Portland State at Montana State, 4 p.m.

College men: Sacramento State at Montana, 7 p.m.

College men: Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings, 5:15 p.m.

College women: Montana at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Portland State, 3 p.m.

College women: Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys and girls: Eastern A, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Northern B at Glasgow

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings vs. West Texas A&M, noon, in Pueblo, Colo.

College: MSU Billings at Colorado State Pueblo, 3:30 p.m.

SKI RACING

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA WR Championships, Day 3, Bogus Basin, Idaho

On TV

AHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Laval at Toronto

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce (Super-Lightweights), Minneapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBS — UConn at St. John's

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston

ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

FOX — Creighton at Villanova

11 a.m.

SECN — Missouri at Georgia

Noon

CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona

CBSSN — Furman at Samford

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

12:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at Fordham

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Kentucky

CBSSN — Colgate at Navy

ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami

3 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

4 p.m.

CBSSN - Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis

ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

ESPNU — George Mason at Dayton

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

5:15 p.m.

SWX — Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina

ESPNU — Southern California at Utah

6:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico

ESPN — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Gonzaga

ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii

ESPNU — San Francisco at BYU

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

10 p.m.

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

FOX — UConn at DePaul

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

2 p.m.

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

SWX — Alaska Anchorage at MSU Billings

FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Five Meet 2: Michigan St., Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio St., Rutgers, Lincoln, Neb.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota

6 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

GOLF

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

GYMNASTICS

11 a.m.

NBC — USGA: The Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 291: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), Dublin

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, Venice, Fla.

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

10:55 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Washington

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis

5 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Montreal

RUGBY (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Italy, Rome (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Six Nations: England at Wales, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Los Angeles

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Houston at NOLA

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: NY City FC at Nashville SC

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Merida-WTA Semifinals

XFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FX — D.C. at Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys and girls: Eastern A, all Billings Central boys and girls games, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

College men: Portland State at Montana State, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com