Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No events scheduled.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Michigan

5 p.m.

FS1 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Youngstown St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

SWX — Long Beach St. at Idaho

ACCN — Penn at Florida St.

FS1 — Coppin St. at DePaul

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — S. Illinois at Tennessee

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Bowling Green

ESPN2 — Ball St. at N. Illinois

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kent St. at Cent. Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Semifinal

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Semifinal

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Semifinal

COLLEGE VOLEYYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Kentucky

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at The Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Houston

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Arizona

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin

On Radio and Internet

COLLEGE

Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

