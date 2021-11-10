Local events
No events scheduled.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Buffalo at Michigan
5 p.m.
FS1 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Youngstown St. at Penn St.
7 p.m.
SWX — Long Beach St. at Idaho
ACCN — Penn at Florida St.
FS1 — Coppin St. at DePaul
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — S. Illinois at Tennessee
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Bowling Green
ESPN2 — Ball St. at N. Illinois
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Kent St. at Cent. Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Semifinal
3 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Semifinal
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Semifinal
COLLEGE VOLEYYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Kentucky
7 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Auburn
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at The Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Houston
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Arizona
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin
On Radio and Internet
COLLEGE
Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com