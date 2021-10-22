Local events
RODEO
PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Warner Pacific at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
College women: Warner Pacific at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Class AA quarterfinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Class AA quarterfinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 5 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UConn
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Utah St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah
7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA
FIGURE SKATING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Bozeman at Billings West
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 6
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
ROOT — Utah at Sacramento
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM & kurlradio.com)