Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

RODEO

PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m. 

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Warner Pacific at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

College women: Warner Pacific at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Class AA quarterfinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Class AA quarterfinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 5 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UConn

ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Utah St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah

7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

FIGURE SKATING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Bozeman at Billings West

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 6

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ROOT — Utah at Sacramento

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM & kurlradio.com)

 

 

