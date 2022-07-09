Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Gopher Classic Tournament

Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Tournament

RODEO

NRA: East Helena Valley Rodeo, East Helena

NRA: Malta NRA Rodeo, Malta

PRCA: Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Volleyball: Scholastic (Grades 9-10), Huntley Project, Worden

Volleyball: Scholastic (Grades 11-12), Lockwood High School

Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, Helena

Cycling: Gravel Race, Molt Community Center

Shooting: Muzzleloading, Havre

Shooting: Action Shooting Sports, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, Billings

Riding: Equestrian Horse & Pony Show, MetraPark Super Barn

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: IMCA Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Sport Compact, 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Harley Davidson race, Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycles, Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro, Top Gun, 11 a.m. qualifying, 4:30 p.m. eliminations.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

CYCLING

6 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

10 a.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

12:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR San Francisco at San Diego

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Seattle

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

On Radio and Internet

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com