Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Gopher Classic Tournament
Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Tournament
RODEO
NRA: East Helena Valley Rodeo, East Helena
NRA: Malta NRA Rodeo, Malta
PRCA: Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Volleyball: Scholastic (Grades 9-10), Huntley Project, Worden
Volleyball: Scholastic (Grades 11-12), Lockwood High School
Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, Helena
Cycling: Gravel Race, Molt Community Center
Shooting: Muzzleloading, Havre
Shooting: Action Shooting Sports, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, Billings
Riding: Equestrian Horse & Pony Show, MetraPark Super Barn
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Speedway: IMCA Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Sport Compact, 7 p.m.
Yellowstone Drag Strip: Harley Davidson race, Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycles, Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro, Top Gun, 11 a.m. qualifying, 4:30 p.m. eliminations.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
CYCLING
6 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
10 a.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
12:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR San Francisco at San Diego
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Seattle
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London
9:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
On Radio and Internet
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com