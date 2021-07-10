 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel at Dickinson, North Dakota, Tournament

Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Round Robin

Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Bellevue West, Neb., at Eden Prairie, Minn., 8 a.m.

Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Eden Prairie, at Eden Prairie, Minn., 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Cycling: Gravel race at Molt, 8 a.m. 

Equestrian Pony Show: at Metra Super Barn, 9 a.m. 

Shooting: Muzzleloading at Havre City Police Department, 8 a.m. 

Shooting: Sporting Clays (10 a.m.), Action Shooting Sports (9 a.m.), 5-Stand (1 p.m.) at Blue Creek Sport Shooting

Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, in Helena, 7:40 a.m. 

Volleyball: Ninth and 10th Grade at Huntley Project, 8 a.m.; 11th and 12th Grade at Billings Senior, 8 a.m. 

RODEO

PRCA: Wold Horse Stampede, Wolf Point

NRA/NWRA: East Helena, Malta

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas

ESPYS

6 p.m.

ABC — The 2021 ESPYS

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Texas

5 p.m.

FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego

ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship/Doubles Championship, London

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

