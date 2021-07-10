Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Laurel at Dickinson, North Dakota, Tournament
Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Round Robin
Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Bellevue West, Neb., at Eden Prairie, Minn., 8 a.m.
Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Eden Prairie, at Eden Prairie, Minn., 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Cycling: Gravel race at Molt, 8 a.m.
Equestrian Pony Show: at Metra Super Barn, 9 a.m.
Shooting: Muzzleloading at Havre City Police Department, 8 a.m.
Shooting: Sporting Clays (10 a.m.), Action Shooting Sports (9 a.m.), 5-Stand (1 p.m.) at Blue Creek Sport Shooting
Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, in Helena, 7:40 a.m.
Volleyball: Ninth and 10th Grade at Huntley Project, 8 a.m.; 11th and 12th Grade at Billings Senior, 8 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Wold Horse Stampede, Wolf Point
NRA/NWRA: East Helena, Malta
On TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.
6 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas
ESPYS
6 p.m.
ABC — The 2021 ESPYS
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Texas
5 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego
ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship/Doubles Championship, London
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com