Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

No local events scheduled

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)

Noon

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)

BULL RIDING

3 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m. 

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

Noon

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi

SECN — Florida at Missouri

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers

2 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

Noon

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Chicago at Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London

11 a.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

FOX — Chicago at Minnesota

2:25 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at LA Rams 

6:15 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

9:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

Noon

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland

 

