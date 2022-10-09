Local Events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)
Noon
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped)
BULL RIDING
3 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
Noon
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
SECN — Florida at Missouri
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers
2 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
Noon
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Chicago at Toronto
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m.
NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London
11 a.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
FOX — Chicago at Minnesota
2:25 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at LA Rams
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
Noon
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland