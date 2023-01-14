Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Weber State at Montana State, 4 p.m.
College men: Idaho State at Montana, 7 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 4 p.m.
College men: Western Oregon at MSU Billings, 4:15 p.m.
College women: Montana at Weber State, 6 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Weber State, 1 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 2 p.m.
College women: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Hardin at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Hardin at Laurel, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Figure skating: at Centennial Ice Arena, 8 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Black Hills State
SWIMMING
High school: Great Falls Invitational, noon
High school: Class A Meet, 2 p.m., Hardin Community Center
WRESTLING
High school boys: Cowboy Invitational, Miles City, 8 a.m.
High school boys: Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, Missoula, 9 a.m.
High school girls: Cowgirl Invitational, Miles City, 8 a.m.
RODEO
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, 7 p.m.
On TV
BULL RIDING
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
10:30 a.m.
USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph's
11 a.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi
Noon
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU
ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
12:30 p.m.
USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
1 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson
1:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
2 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.
ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington
4 p.m.
SWX — Weber State at Montana State
ESPN — Arizona at Oregon
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford
PAC-12N — California at Washington
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV
6 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
ESPNU — Bradley at Drake
FOX — Colorado at UCLA
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Southern California
9 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10:30 a.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
2 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
7 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Miami
NFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco
6:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Calgary at Dallas
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Boston
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Absarokee at Park City, 3:30 p.m. girls start, followed by the boys, 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)
College men: Weber State at Montana State, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Huntley Project at Colstrip, 4:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Colstrip at Huntley Project, 4:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school: Shepherd at Columbus boys and girls, 4 p.m. start, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com