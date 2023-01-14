 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Weber State at Montana State, 4 p.m.

College men: Idaho State at Montana, 7 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 4 p.m.

College men: Western Oregon at MSU Billings, 4:15 p.m.

College women: Montana at Weber State, 6 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Weber State, 1 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 2 p.m.

College women: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Hardin at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Hardin at Laurel, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Figure skating: at Centennial Ice Arena, 8 a.m. 

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Black Hills State

SWIMMING

High school: Great Falls Invitational, noon

High school: Class A Meet, 2 p.m., Hardin Community Center

WRESTLING

High school boys: Cowboy Invitational, Miles City, 8 a.m.

High school boys: Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, Missoula, 9 a.m.

High school girls: Cowgirl Invitational, Miles City, 8 a.m.

RODEO

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, 7 p.m.  

On TV

BULL RIDING

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

10:30 a.m.

USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph's

11 a.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

Noon

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU

ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

12:30 p.m.

USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

1 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

2 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington

4 p.m.

SWX — Weber State at Montana State

ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford

PAC-12N — California at Washington

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

FOX — Colorado at UCLA

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern California

9 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

2 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

7 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

NFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco

6:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Calgary at Dallas

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Boston

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna

On Radio and Internet 

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Absarokee at Park City, 3:30 p.m. girls start, followed by the boys, 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)

College men: Weber State at Montana State, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Huntley Project at Colstrip, 4:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Colstrip at Huntley Project, 4:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school: Shepherd at Columbus boys and girls, 4 p.m. start, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

