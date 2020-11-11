Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Cy Young, 4 p.m., MLBN
FOOTBALL
The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, 6 p.m., FS1
College: Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Toledo at Western Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
College: Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Masters, practice round, 10 a.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
XFC 43: Atlanta, 7 p.m., NBCSN
