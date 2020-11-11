 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

No local events scheduled

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: Cy Young, 4 p.m., MLBN

FOOTBALL

The Spring League: Blues vs. Generals, 6 p.m., FS1

College: Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Toledo at Western Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

College: Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Masters, practice round, 10 a.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

XFC 43: Atlanta, 7 p.m., NBCSN

