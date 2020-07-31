Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Eastern A District Tournament, at Pirtz Field
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 7:55, ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee, noon, MLBN
MLB: Boston at NY Yankees or Cincinnati at Detroit, 5 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Texas at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA Seeding Games: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: New York vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., NBATV
WNBA: Indiana vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA Seeding Games: Houston vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:05 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 7 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., 9:30 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., noon, TGC
PGA Tour : The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 5 p.m., TGC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2
LACROSSE
High school: The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal 1, 10 a.m., ESPNU
High school: The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal 2, 11 a.m., ESPNU
High school: The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Championship, 2 p.m., ESPNU
PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 5 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. LA FC, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2
