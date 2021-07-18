Local events
Sunday, July 18
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Finals, in Billings
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 5 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Wolf Point (2), 11 a.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula (2), 1 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Oss, Netherlands (Taped)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Oss, Netherlands (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Denver
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The AGCO Jackson Nationals, Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: From Las Vegas
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Spain vs. U.S., Las Vegas
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, San Jose, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — San Diego at Washington
2 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona OR Cleveland at Oakland
ROOT — Seattle at L.A. Angels
5 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (StatCast)
RUGBY
5 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Rugby ATL at New England
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Noon
ESPN — MLS: Seattle FC at Minnesota United FC
3 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, Group B, Frisco, Texas
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Group A, Dallas
FS2 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Frisco, Texas
TBT BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
Noon
ESPN2 — TBT: HBCUnited vs. Armored Athlete, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Aftershocks vs. Omaha Blue Crew, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The American Track League, Los Angeles
X GAMES
11 a.m.
ABC — X Games 2021: Final Day, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com