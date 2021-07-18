 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

Sunday, July 18

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Finals, in Billings

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 5 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Wolf Point (2), 11 a.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula (2), 1 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Oss, Netherlands (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Oss, Netherlands (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Denver

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The AGCO Jackson Nationals, Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: From Las Vegas

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Exhibition: Spain vs. U.S., Las Vegas

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, San Jose, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — San Diego at Washington

2 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona OR Cleveland at Oakland

ROOT — Seattle at L.A. Angels

5 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (StatCast)

RUGBY

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Rugby ATL at New England

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Noon

ESPN — MLS: Seattle FC at Minnesota United FC

3 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, Group B, Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Group A, Dallas

FS2 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Frisco, Texas

TBT BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.

Noon

ESPN2 — TBT: HBCUnited vs. Armored Athlete, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Aftershocks vs. Omaha Blue Crew, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The American Track League, Los Angeles

X GAMES

11 a.m.

ABC — X Games 2021: Final Day, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News