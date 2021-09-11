Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 3 p.m., Bridger Creek Golf Course
High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Drake at Montana State, 6 p.m., Bobcat Stadium
College: Western Illinois at Montana, 6 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium
MOTORSPORTS
American Sprint Car Series Frontier Regional Sprint Car Championship, 7 p.m., Big Sky Speedway
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Westminster College, noon, at Nampa, Idaho
College women: Mary (N.D.) at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Lone Peak at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 1 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Lone Peak at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Chaminade, 1 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Dordt College, 1:30 p.m., at La Crosse, Wis.
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Viterbo University, 4 p.m., at La Crosse, Wis.
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 2 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.
High school: Sidney at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school: Hardin at Laurel, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Illinois at Virginia
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Army
10 a.m.
BTN — Youngstown St. at Michigan St.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tennessee
ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
FOX — Oregon at Ohio St.
FS1 — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Alabama St. at Auburn
11 a.m.
ABC — Florida at South Florida
Noon
ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse
12:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Toledo at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Purdue at UConn
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Buffalo at Nebraska
CBS — Air Force at Navy
ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia
ESPNU — California at TCU
FOX — Texas A&M vs. Colorado, Denver
FS1 — Ball St. at Penn St.
2 p.m.
SECN — Mercer at Alabama
SWX — Central Washington at Eastern Washington
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Iowa at Iowa St.
3 p.m.
ACCN — SC State at Clemson
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland St. at Washington St.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Houston at Rice
5 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Arkansas
ESPN2 — NC State at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Appalachian State at Miami
FS1 — Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Idaho at Indiana
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Michigan
ACCN — Jacksonville St. at Florida St.
SWX — Western Illinois at Montana
NBC — Drake at Montana State
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Colorado St.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Arizona
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at BYU
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UNLV at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St., Memphis, Tenn. (Taped)
FOX — Stanford at Southern California
9 p.m.
FS1 — Hawaii at Oregon St.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
5:30 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at NY Mets
7 p.m.
ROOT — Arizona at Seattle
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at Seattle
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Drake at Montana State, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com
College: Western Illinois at Montana, 6 p.m., KBEAR (98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com