 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 3 p.m., Bridger Creek Golf Course 

High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Drake at Montana State, 6 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

College: Western Illinois at Montana, 6 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MOTORSPORTS

American Sprint Car Series Frontier Regional Sprint Car Championship, 7 p.m., Big Sky Speedway

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings vs. Westminster College, noon, at Nampa, Idaho

College women: Mary (N.D.) at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Lone Peak at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 1 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West 10 a.m., Amend Park 

High school girls: Lone Peak at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Chaminade, 1 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Dordt College, 1:30 p.m., at La Crosse, Wis.

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Viterbo University, 4 p.m., at La Crosse, Wis.

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 2 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school: Sidney at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Laurel, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Illinois at Virginia

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Army

10 a.m.

BTN — Youngstown St. at Michigan St.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tennessee

ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota

FOX — Oregon at Ohio St.

FS1 — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Alabama St. at Auburn

11 a.m.

ABC — Florida at South Florida

Noon

ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

12:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Toledo at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Purdue at UConn

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Nebraska

CBS — Air Force at Navy

ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia

ESPNU — California at TCU

FOX — Texas A&M vs. Colorado, Denver

FS1 — Ball St. at Penn St.

2 p.m.

SECN — Mercer at Alabama

SWX — Central Washington at Eastern Washington 

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Iowa at Iowa St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — SC State at Clemson

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Washington St.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Houston at Rice

5 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Arkansas

ESPN2 — NC State at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Appalachian State at Miami

FS1 — Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Idaho at Indiana

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

6 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Michigan

ACCN — Jacksonville St. at Florida St.

SWX — Western Illinois at Montana

NBC — Drake at Montana State

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Colorado St.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at BYU

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UNLV at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St., Memphis, Tenn. (Taped)

FOX — Stanford at Southern California

9 p.m.

FS1 — Hawaii at Oregon St.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

5:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at NY Mets

7 p.m. 

ROOT — Arizona at Seattle 

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at Seattle

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Drake at Montana State, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

College: Western Illinois at Montana, 6 p.m., KBEAR (98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com

 VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News