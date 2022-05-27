Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College women: NAIA championships, at Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOFTBALL
High school: Class AA state tournament, at Missoula
High school: Class A state tournament, at Hamilton
High school: Class B-C state tournament, at Lewistown
TENNIS
High school: Class AA state tournament, at Missoula
High school: Class A state tournament, at Bozeman
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Class AA state meet, at Butte
High school: Class A state meet, at Butte
High school: Class B state meet, at Great Falls
High school: Class C state meet, at Great Falls
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:40 p.m.
ROOT — Houston at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
6:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Orlando
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com