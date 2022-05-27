 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women: NAIA championships, at Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOFTBALL

High school: Class AA state tournament, at Missoula

High school: Class A state tournament, at Hamilton

High school: Class B-C state tournament, at Lewistown

TENNIS

High school: Class AA state tournament, at Missoula

High school: Class A state tournament, at Bozeman

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Class AA state meet, at Butte

High school: Class A state meet, at Butte

High school: Class B state meet, at Great Falls

High school: Class C state meet, at Great Falls

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:40 p.m.

ROOT — Houston at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Orlando

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com   

