Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billiings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park
Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade
GOLF
Juniors: Girls Americas Cup, Green Meadow, Helena
Amateur: Montana State Men's Championships, Riverside, Bozeman
RODEO
NRA: Hell's A-Roarin' Guts & Glory Rodeo, Jardine
PRCA: Central Montana PRCA Rodeo, Lewistown
PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena
PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, Plentywood
People are also reading…
On TV
CHARITY BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS2 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game)
6 p.m.
FS1 or ROOT — Seattle at Houston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
SWX — Missoula at Glacier
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Dallas
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com