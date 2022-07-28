 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billiings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park

Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade

GOLF

Juniors: Girls Americas Cup, Green Meadow, Helena

Amateur: Montana State Men's Championships, Riverside, Bozeman

RODEO

NRA: Hell's A-Roarin' Guts & Glory Rodeo, Jardine

PRCA: Central Montana PRCA Rodeo, Lewistown

PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena

PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, Plentywood

On TV  

CHARITY BASEBALL

5 p.m.

FS2 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game)

6 p.m.

FS1 or ROOT — Seattle at Houston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

SWX — Missoula at Glacier

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Connecticut

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Dallas

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Phoenix 

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

