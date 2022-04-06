 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local events

No local events scheduled.

On TV

AHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Syracuse at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

6 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

5 p.m.

People are also reading…

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at New York

ESPN2 — Brooklyn at New York (NBA75 Celebration Broadcast)

7 p.m.

ROOT — Oklahoma City at Utah

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Washington

8 p.m.

TNT — Calgary at Anaheim

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Everett Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 1

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, Semifinal Leg 1

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Dallas

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News