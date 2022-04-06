Local events
No local events scheduled.
On TV
AHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Syracuse at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
6 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
5 p.m.
People are also reading…
ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at New York
ESPN2 — Brooklyn at New York (NBA75 Celebration Broadcast)
7 p.m.
ROOT — Oklahoma City at Utah
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Washington
8 p.m.
TNT — Calgary at Anaheim
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Everett Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 1
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, Semifinal Leg 1
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Dallas