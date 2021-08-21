 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 4:05 p.m., Dehler Park

RODEO

PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m. 

PRCA: Fallon County Fair, Baker

PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair, Kalispell

NRA/NWRA: Deer Lodge

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College, exhibition, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain, exhibition, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m., at Butte

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Dickinson State, 1 p.m., at Butte

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Week 8: From Las Vegas

BOXING

10:30 a.m.

FOX — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah

4 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Houston

FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

5 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Boston or Pittsburgh at St. Louis

8 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego or Colorado at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago

2:25 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay

5:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Great Falls at Missoula

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City

10:25 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News