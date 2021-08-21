Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 4:05 p.m., Dehler Park
RODEO
PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
PRCA: Fallon County Fair, Baker
PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair, Kalispell
NRA/NWRA: Deer Lodge
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College, exhibition, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain, exhibition, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m., at Butte
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Dickinson State, 1 p.m., at Butte
On TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Week 8: From Las Vegas
BOXING
10:30 a.m.
FOX — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah
4 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Houston
FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
5 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Boston or Pittsburgh at St. Louis
8 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego or Colorado at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago
2:25 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay
5:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Great Falls at Missoula
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City
10:25 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta
6 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com