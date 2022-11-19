Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: MSU Billings at Minot State, 6 p.m.
College men: Troy at Montana, 7:30 p.m.
College women: Minot State at MSU Billings, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, noon
High school: State A championship, Billings Central at Lewistown, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship, opening round, Rocky Mountain College at Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
People are also reading…
College: NCAA Division II West Regionals, Amend Park, 10 a.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
2 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
5 p.m.
FS2 — The Citadel at Butler
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at UCF
10 a.m.
ABC — Illinois at Michigan
ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
CBSSN — UConn at Army
ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPNU — Yale at Harvard
FOX — TCU at Baylor
FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
Noon
KTVQ — Montana at Montana State
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona
12:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Maryland
ACCN — NC State at Louisville
CBS — Georgia at Kentucky
CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo
ESPN — Miami at Clemson
FS1 — Texas at Kansas
NFLN — S. Alabama at Southern Miss.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple
FOX — Iowa at Minnesota
SECN — W. Kentucky at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina
FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — New Mexico St. at Missouri
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
FOX — Southern California at UCLA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at LSU
FS2 — Colorado St. at Air Force
PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
7:45 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada
ESPN — Utah at Oregon
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Ottawa
2 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Florida
5 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Boston
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at Montana State, noon, KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com or KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
High school: State A championship, Billings Central at Lewistown, 1 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and bilingscatholicradio.com