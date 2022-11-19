 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: MSU Billings at Minot State, 6 p.m.

College men: Troy at Montana, 7:30 p.m.

College women: Minot State at MSU Billings, 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, noon

High school: State A championship, Billings Central at Lewistown, 1 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship, opening round, Rocky Mountain College at Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m. 

CROSS COUNTRY

College: NCAA Division II West Regionals, Amend Park, 10 a.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

FS2 — The Citadel at Butler

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at UCF

10 a.m.

ABC — Illinois at Michigan

ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

CBSSN — UConn at Army

ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

FOX — TCU at Baylor

FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

Noon

KTVQ — Montana at Montana State

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona

12:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Maryland

ACCN — NC State at Louisville

CBS — Georgia at Kentucky

CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo

ESPN — Miami at Clemson

FS1 — Texas at Kansas

NFLN — S. Alabama at Southern Miss.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple

FOX — Iowa at Minnesota

SECN — W. Kentucky at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming

ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina

FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — New Mexico St. at Missouri

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

FOX — Southern California at UCLA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at LSU

FS2 — Colorado St. at Air Force

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

7:45 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada

ESPN — Utah at Oregon

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

11:30 p.m. 

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Ottawa

2 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Florida

5 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Boston

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at Montana State, noon, KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com or KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school: State A championship, Billings Central at Lewistown, 1 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and bilingscatholicradio.com

